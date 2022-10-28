State border crossing point and border customs office to open at 'Brasov-Ghimbav' International Airport

Under a government decision approved on Friday, an international state border crossing point and a border customs office will open at the 'Brasov-Ghimbav' International Airport, a government release informs, also stating that both services will be available permanently.

"The opening of the international border crossing point and border customs office is a favorable measure for the development of the economy, the promotion of tourism and for facilitating the mobility of goods and people. Also, the new airport has a positive impact on the country's defense and national security, taking into account the location and relocation of activities in the area of interest of the Cincu-Brasov military range, facilitating joint training with other NATO member states, but also support for activities related to Air Force missions, allowing the expansion of flight activities by the relocation of flight training for the students of the Brasov-based 'Henri Coanda' Air Force Academy to the new airport," the release states, Agerpres informs.