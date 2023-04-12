Statue of poet who composed Hungarian anthem inaugurated in Carei, in presence of Hungarian President

The statue of the Hungarian poet Kölcsey Ferenc, author of the Hungarian anthem, was unveiled on Wednesday in northwestern Carei, in the presence of several hundred people, local and county authorities and the president of Hungary, Novák Katalin, and the Deputy prime minister of the Romanian Government Kelemen Hunor.

The event started with the singing of the Romanian and Hungarian anthems, followed by speeches held by officials and a poetry recital.

The mayor of Carei, Kovács Eugen, said in his address that the event was held under the patronage of the president of Hungary, Novák Katalin.

"Carei is the centre of that radius of about 50 kilometres where Kölcsey spent most of his life. On the other hand, it was here in Carei that he became a politician. Although Kölcsey was considered a loner, his life was like that of many in this region. He was at the same time a scholar, a poet, a literary organizer and a politician, because that was how it was back then. A scholar, a poet was required to be concerned not only with language, but also with the nation, not only with writing, but also with the homeland. (...) Kölcsey became an important figure of Satu Mare County, and later, in his status as a deputy of the county, of national politics and it is not an exaggeration to say - an important figure in the history of Hungarian politics," said Kelemen Hunor in his speech.

He mentioned that this is a second statue of Kölcsey Ferenc in Carei, the first one having been vandalised and beheaded with a saw, 40 years after it was placed in the town.

Throughout the entire celebration, a group of several dozen protesters waved Romanian flags, booed and repeatedly chanted "Romania" and "Long live, long live and flourish, Moldova, Transylvania and Wallachia.".

Born in Satu Mare county, Kölcsey Ferenc was a Hungarian poet, literary critic and politician, member of the Hungarian Parliament between 1832-1835, his poem Himnusz (1823) being used as the text of the Hungarian national anthem.

The statue located in front of the Town Hall of Carei is the work of the sculptor Lajos Gyorfi and was realized by the EGTC Gate of Europe, at the initiative of the local administration of Carei, with the support of the Hungarian Government.AGERPRES