Survivors of Iasi Pogrom, decorated by President Iohannis

According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "special respect for the suffering endured during World War II, for the high moral standing they showed throughout their lives, as well as for the efforts made to keep alive the memory of the victims of the Holocaust - a tragedy that humanity must no longer know," the head of state conferred the National Order of "Faithful Service" in the rank of Knight to Musi-Mihail Cernea, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur, Agerpres informs.