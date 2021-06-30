 
     
Survivors of Iasi Pogrom, decorated by President Iohannis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree decorating Musi-Mihail Cernea, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur, survivors of the Iasi anti-Jewish Pogrom (June 28 - 30, 1941).

According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "special respect for the suffering endured during World War II, for the high moral standing they showed throughout their lives, as well as for the efforts made to keep alive the memory of the victims of the Holocaust - a tragedy that humanity must no longer know," the head of state conferred the National Order of "Faithful Service" in the rank of Knight to Musi-Mihail Cernea, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur, Agerpres informs.

