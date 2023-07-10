Swimming: Silver and bronze for Romania on last day of European Junior Championships

Romania won a silver and a bronze medal on Sunday, on the last day of the European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade.

Daria Silisteanu won the silver medal in the 100 m backstroke, timed at 1 min 01 sec 24/100, while the gold went to Hungarian Lora Fani Komoroczy, in 1 min 01 sec 10/100. Aissia Prisecariu ranked fifth, with a time of 1 min 01 sec 55/100.

Vlad Stancu won the bronze medal in the 400 m freestyle, with a time of 3 min 50 sec 21/100. The final was won by Bulgarian Petar Mitin (3:44.31), with a new junior world record. Romanian Nandor Nagy ranked eighth, timed at 3 min 57 sec 33/100. Stancu entered the final with the first time (3:52.91), and Nagy with the eighth (3:56.10).

In the 100 m freestyle final, Patrick Dinu took fifth place, recorded in 49 sec 83/100.

In the women's 4x100 m mixed relay event, Romania (Daria Silisteanu, Eva Paraschiv, Brigitta Vass and Rebecca Diaconescu) took sixth place, in 4 min 08 sec 68/100, setting a national record. Romania (Aissia Prisecariu, Eva Paraschiv, Brigitta Vass, Rebecca Diaconescu) entered the final with the fourth time, 4 min 09 sec 92/100, a new national record. The old performance, 4 min 10 sec 05/100, was held since September 7, 2000 (Helsinki) by the relay team Raluca Udroiu, Beatrice Caslaru, Diana Mocanu, Camelia Potec.

In the women's 400 m freestyle, Rebecca Diaconescu retired before the series, Ioana Stirbu was 30th (4:24.06), and Anastasia Bako was 41st (4:29.50).

Romania ended the European Junior Championships in Belgrade with six medals: Vlad Mihalache won silver in the 200m butterfly, Vlad Stancu won silver in the 800m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle and bronze in the 400m freestyle, and Daria Silisteanu won the silver at 100 m back and bronze at 50 m back.

In the national ranking, Romania was 14th, the first places being occupied by Italy, 9-8-4, Hungary, 9-2-2, and Denmark, 5-3-1.

Romania participated with a delegation of 17 athletes (eight boys and nine girls) at the European Junior Championships in Belgrade, after last year it won nine medals, five gold and four silver, at the European Championships in Otopeni, but no longer benefited from the presence of David Popovici this year.AGERPRES