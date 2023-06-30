Table tennis - EG 2023: Romania women's team to play final against Germany.

The Romanian women's table tennis team qualified for the finals of the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (Poland), on Friday, after defeating the French team 3-1, in the semifinals, told Agerpres.

The opponents won the first point, in the doubles match, in which the Prithika Pavade/Camille Lutz pair overcame the Adina Diaconu/Elizabeta Samara pair 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11 -9).

Then, Romania got three consecutive points and the victory: Bernadette Szocs defeated Jia Nan Yuan 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-9), Samara defeated Camille Lutz 3-0 ( 11-6, 11-8, 11-3), and Bernadette Szocs won 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7) in the duel with Prithika Pavade.

In the other semifinal, Germany defeated Portugal 3-0.

The Romania - Germany final, which will take place on Saturday, from 3:30 p.m., will be a repeat of the one from the previous edition of the European Games, Minsk 2019, which ended with Germany's victory, 3-0.

Romania has so far won three medals in table tennis at the European Games in Poland, gold through Bernadette Szocs, bronze through Elizabeta Samara and the pair Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs in mixed doubles.

Romania's record in table tennis at the European Games before the edition in Poland was two silver medals, both in Minsk in 2019 - in women's teams (Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Daniela Dodean Monteiro) and mixed doubles (Ovidiu Ionescu, Bernadette Szocs) .

Romania participates in the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska (June 21-July 2) with 150 athletes, 74 for women, 76 for men, in 18 sports disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, judo, kayak-canoe , karate, rugby, ski jumping, diving, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, teqball, archery, sport shooting, triathlon.