Tennis player Andreea Mitu has her first victory this year, at Alaminos-Larnaca

andreea mitu

The Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu qualified on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Alaminos-Larnaca (Cyprus), with total prizes of 25,000 dollars, after Kristina Mladenovic forfeited at 5-0.

Mitu (32 years old, no. 214 in the WTA), seed no. 6, won her first victory this year, after 29 minutes.

Mitu, who faced the French for the first time (30 years old, no. 266 in the WTA), had lost all four matches played this year.

The next opponent of the Romanian will be the Russian Vera Zvonareva (39 years old) or the Swiss Sebastianna Scilipoti (20 years old).

In another match, Ilinca Dalina Amariei lost the first set with the Belgian Hanne Vandewinkel, 4-6, after which the game was interrupted.

There are two Romanians in the main singles draw, Cristina Dinu (seed no. 7), who will face the Maltese Francesca Curmi in the first round, and Andreea Prisacariu, who will have the Italian Jennifer Ruggeri as her opponent.

