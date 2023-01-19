TM2023/Shows, films, boat rides this weekend in Timisoara

More than 120 important events will take place throughout the year as part of the Timisoara - European Capital of Culture 2023 programme, which will officially kick off February 17-19, told Agerpres.

This week, the public is invited back to the theatres and exhibition halls and also to rediscover the city and its stories, says Timisoara 2021 - European Capital of Culture association.

The Timisoara National Theatre House presents this evening the show "Phantom Pains," which talks about an infernal bus garage, a trap for the mind and the soul. It is the place where Olga returns again and again in search of her husband. Vassily Sigarev sees humanity beyond horror, tenderness beyond bestiality, hope beyond decay, peace beyond nightmare.

On Saturday at 13:00hrs, a journey begins on the wild Bega, aboard the Pelicanul steamboat.

Although it is January and, theoretically, it is the middle of winter, the public is invited to the first boat party of the year. Along with the DJs, a fun ride with Pelicanul to Sanmihai and back is scheduled. The journey introduces the public to the wild landscape of the River Bega after leaving Timisoara.

The local Romanian National Opera House presents on Sunday evening "Ball at the Savoy." The show is brings a crazy comedy to the public. Musical direction by Mihnea Ignat, direction and choreography by Razvan Mazilu, and the sets and costumes by Dragos Buhagiar.

Also on Sunday evening, moviegoers can watch "Holy Spider" at the Victoria Cinema Hall. The film is based on a real case: that of the criminal Saeed Hanaei, called "Spider Killer", who between 2000 and 2001 killed 16 women in what he called "a holy mission". Directed by Ali Abassi, the film was nominated for Best European Film, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay at the European Film Awards and the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.