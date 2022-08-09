Turkish Airline aircraft lands in Bucharest for medical emergency

An aircraft belonging to the Turkish Airlines company, which was flying on the Miami - Istanbul route, landed on Tuesday afternoon on the Bucharest-based Henri Coanda Airport, as one of the passengers had medical problems, the Bucharest Airports National Company announced (CNAB).

The plane landed at 2.58 pm and, immediately, the airport's medical crew and a SMURD crew got on board. Standard resuscitation was applied to the patient, but the passenger was later pronounced dead.

The Boeing 777 aircraft had 234 passengers on board.

According to the CNAB, the passengers will be disembarked, and they will be assisted by representatives of the airline and the handling agent, Agerpres.