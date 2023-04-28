 
     
UDMR Congress/PM Ciuca: UDMR - a pole of stability and professionalism

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has represented and continues to be a pole of stability and professionalism, Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday at the opening of the Union's 16th Congress taking place in Timisoara.

Ciuca added that when the government rotation happens, there is need for continuity and also for solutions to ensure continuity after next year's elections.

He also remarked that all the ministers are equally competent and thanked them for their work.

"We worked and continue to work with professionals, with people who know what they are doing and who, regardless of the opinion divergences we had on various subjects, have always found a balance so that we were able to move on. This tells a lot about this attribute - seriousness. I interpret is as being not about people, but rather about goals, about what we want to do in politics," said Ciuca

