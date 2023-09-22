UDMR's Kelemen: The motion of censure does not currently have the necessary support

The motion of censure currently does not have the necessary support in Parliament to lead to the fall of the government, national leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Friday.

"At this moment, of course, we are not in a position to bring down the government, but that does not mean that if we do not solve what we have set, we do not sign the motion. (...) We have not discussed at this moment the even more important part from our perspective, the local and central administrations, and first of all the local administrations and how they are affected by this responsibility taking, by this bill. We have suggested to request the government to make important changes in the initial draft in taxation, for example, that the tax on high-value, luxury property, as they say, should go back to local governments, not to the national budget, because property tax is actually important income for local administrations. So we are still in talks," Kelemen told RFI radio broadcaster.

He added that he wants to see the final text for which the Government will assume responsibility, adding that at this moment a motion of censure does not have the necessary support in Parliament.