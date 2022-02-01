US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman assures Romania of support for OECD accession

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, with the US dignitary assuring Romania of US support for accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Agerpres reports.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the discussion provided an opportunity for an exchange of views and assessments on security developments in NATO's Eastern Neighbourhood and the Black Sea as part of close coordination between Romania and the US on strategic issues.Aurescu thanked the US for consultations so far, including the written responses to the Russian Federation on January 26 that also took into account Romania's comments, interests and expectations, based on common principles and fundamental values.He voiced satisfaction with the US decision to strengthen its military presence in Romania, a strong signal for discouraging aggressive Russian actions and proof to the strength of the US commitment to the security of NATO allies on the eastern flank.According to MAE, the American official expressed special appreciation for the constant commitment of Romania, as a strategic partner of the US and a responsible and reliable NATO ally, to stability and security in the Black Sea region, as well as elsewhere in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area.The two officials assessed the recent bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts to deescalate the security situation on the Ukrainian border and discussed the next steps and short-term prospects. They emphasised the importance of maintaining NATO unity and solidarity and agreed to maintain close contact at all levels moving forward.Regarding bilateral co-operation, Aurescu and Sherman mentioned the 25th anniversary in 2022 of the strategic partnership between the two countries and agreed to continue efforts to prepare an agenda of appropriate diplomatic activities, including by boosting political contacts.Sherman is said to have congratulated Romania on the recent decision of the OECD Council to open membership negotiations with Romania and assured that the US will support Romania throughout the accession process. In his turn, Aurescu thanked for the constant US support for Romania's candidacy and for shaping a favorable decision at OECD level, giving assurances about the deep commitment of the Romanian government to a successful completion of the accession objective and taking up all the obligations as an OECD member state.