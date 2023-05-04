USR asks JusMin Predoiu to discuss in JHA issue of convicts definitively imprisoned in Italy

The Saver Romania Union requested Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to raise, in the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) meeting, the issue of convicts definitively imprisoned in Italy, after the recent case of Darius Valcov and to quickly complete the draft law criminalizing the evasion of the execution of the sentence.

"Minister Predoiu has the obligation to put on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) the problem of the damage done to justice in Romania by the decisions of the Italian courts, which not only refuse the requests of the Romanian courts, but there are cases in which the Romanian justice system has re-discussed the punishments enforced, so that the deprivation of liberty penalties have become suspended sentences," a USR press release sent to AGERPRES shows.

USR deputy and former Justice Minister Stelian Ion mentioned that "if the authority of the Romanian judiciary is undermined, we have a credibility problem for Romanian justice and this is also a problem for the European Union.""Minister Predoiu must also quickly complete the draft criminalizing the evasion of the execution of the sentence, a draft that he put up for public debate in May 2022 and then abandoned. If the Minister of Justice doesn't do so, the USR is to submit a legislative draft in this regard, because evasion from the execution of the sentence is a serious fact and it must be sanctioned as such," the USR also said.The party representatives also ask the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) to vote the draft law submitted to Parliament by Stelian Ion so that the persons with final rulings no longer be able to fee the country and, thus, escape the execution of the sentences.