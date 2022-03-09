 
     
USR head Drula: Queues for petrol show lack of confidence in this government

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Catalin Drula

Queues for petrol show a lack of confidence in this government, according to Save Romania Union (USR) President Catalin Drula, who accuses the Minister of Energy of "incompetence" and believes that "reshuffle is needed".

"Queues for petrol show a lack of confidence in this government, which has been inconsistent all winter on the issue of energy prices. How can people still believe you, Mr. Ciuca? How much longer do we have to endure Virgil Popescu's incompetence?", the USR leader wrote on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

In his view, it is time for a government reshuffle.

"It is high time for a reshuffle in this failed government! A month ago, USR submitted a bill in Parliament to reduce the VAT from 19% to 5% for fuels. Citu and Ciolacu, we keep giving you the solutions, but nothing! People are waiting for solutions. They are waiting for decisions. That is why you are there!", added Catalin Drula.

