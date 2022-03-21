 
     
USR legislative initiatives supporting Ukrainian refugees debated in urgent procedure

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati ucraina

Four pieces of legislation designed by the Save Romania Union (USR) to support Ukrainian refugees are to be debated in an urgent procedure.

A decision to this effect has been approved by the Senate leadership, according to a USR press release.

Among them, there is a bill by MEPs Adrian Wiener and Emanuel Ungureanu under which in exceptional cases authorities and NGOs working in the field of humanitarian assistance can supply medicines, even if they do not have wholesale or retail distribution authorisations or represent drug's stores.

Under a bill initiated by Catalin Tenita and Diana Buzoianu, social protection measures are set in place for employees who participate in volunteer activities to the benefit of people affected by humanitarian crises, with special application to the current case of the refugee crisis in Ukraine. Volunteering would be carried out under a contract concluded between a volunteer and a provider organisation, and the volunteering activity can be a maximum of five working days in one calendar month. The volunteers will be under an obligation to notify the employer five working days prior to the start of the volunteering activity, except for when a state of alert or emergency is declared in Romania.

A third bill, initiated by Pollyanna Hangan and Cristian Seidler, provides for measures to support Ukrainian citizens, so that they can be employed without additional formalities, under the same conditions as Romanian citizens, and also to incentivise Romanian employers. In addition, asylum seekers would receive a financial aid of 1,000 lei/month.

A bill sponsored by Oana Toiu, Simina Tulbure and Daniel Blaga provides for the exemption of Ukrainian citizens, through January 1, 2023, from paying the fees for issuing or extending, as the case may be, long-stay visas, and fees for issuance or extension of the single residence permit for employment purposes.

