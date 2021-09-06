USR PLUS: Florin Citu increases the amount for local mayors and barons 4 times

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) reproaches Prime Minister Florin Citu not allocating the necessary money to Health, but that, according to the latest version of the budget revision, he would allocate 2.5 billion lei for mayors and "local barons" through the Reserve Fund.

"Florin Citu continues the series of abuses. After approving the national robbery of 50 billion lei from the Romanians' money to buy support in the party, the current prime minister goes further and allocates more money for mayors and barons. More precisely, four times more. According to the latest version of the budget rectification, 2.5 billion lei will be allocated for the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Prime Minister, from which money is paid for local mayors and barons," reads a USR PLUS release.

According to the same source, Florin Citu increased this amount from 597 million lei, initially, to 2.5 billion lei, Agerpres informs.

"This while, in the midst of a pandemic crisis, Florin Citu refused to allocate the necessary funds repeatedly communicated by the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, at the revision of over 5 billion lei for the payment of staff, the financing of patients' health programs and for ambulances and medicines, justifying that 'there is no more money' and that he can give 'up to 2 billion lei.' Moreover, Florin Citu refused to allocate 10 million lei from the Budget Reserve Fund for vaccinating children against tuberculosis, tetanus, polio, measles and diphtheria on the grounds that the Ministry of Health did not explain the urgency of this expenditure," the release reads.