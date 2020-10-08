USR's Barna: If things remain in controllable area, parliamentary elections should be organized

Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity), said on Wednesday at public broadcaster TVR 1, that, if things remain "in a controllable area", the parliamentary elections should be organized, but if the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus increases, the issue of organizing the elections will not be pressed forward, according to Agerpres.

"At the moment, the calendar shows elections on December 6. If things remain in a controllable area, these elections should be organized," said Dan Barna.

He claims there is a game "of cat and mouse between Government and Parliament" and that attention instead of being focused on healthcare, "there is a political fight going on", reason for which there is need, as quickly as possible, for a majority in Parliament and to have a Government through which measures be effectively taken against the pandemic.

Dan Barna said that, for the moment, we are at a record number of cases and that if this will increase "and things go towards several thousand, the issue of the elections can't be pressed forward."

The co-chair of the USR PLUS believes the stake is represented by the capacity of the healthcare system to face the number of cases.

"As long as the system functions and manages to ensure beds in the ICU for those who reach that situation of grave affliction, as long as these things are in control, the elections too can take place. But, when there is a large number of cases, their postponement becomes a reasonable alternative, obviously," says Dan Barna.

He also showed that the USR PLUS' objective is to have a presence as large as possible in Parliament, because, having a powerful parliamentary group, there can be talks of a governing coalition with the National Liberal Party (PNL).

Barna also claimed that the USR PLUS will have a Prime Minister proposal and showed that the party he represents will be part of the next government.