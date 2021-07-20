Vaccination coverage rate in Bucharest is approaching 47 pct

The city of Bucharest has an almost 47% vaccination coverage rate among the eligible resident population over the age of 12, said on Tuesday Valeriu Gheorghita, chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

"The municipality of Bucharest is currently at almost 47%, more precisely 46.7% vaccination coverage. There are, in fact, 10 counties that have a vaccination coverage rate of over 30%, there are 25 counties that have vaccination coverage between 20 - 29% and seven counties that have less than 19% vaccine coverage," the CNCAV head told a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The highest vaccination coverage rate is in the 60-69 age group, where we approach 38%, more precisely 37.7%, followed by the 50-59 age group, where it is 35.37% , in the 70-79 years age range it is 35.15%. In the age group 12-15 years 24,131 people were vaccinated with at least one dose, which means a 2.9% vaccination coverage, and in the 16-19 years age group, 136,019 people were vaccinated with at least one dose, which means 16.6% at the population level as a vaccination coverage rate," Gheorghita explained.

As regards the profile of side effects, he mentioned that as of July 19, 16,737 cases of side effects had been reported, with a reporting rate of 1.81 per 1,000 doses administered.