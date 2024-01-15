Victory for Romania at World Ice Hockey Under-20 Championship

The Romanian national team defeated the Icelandic team, with a score of 2-1 (0-0, 0-1, 2-0), on Monday evening, in Belgrade, in a match from the World Ice Hockey Under-20 Championship, Division II, Group B.

The Icelanders opened the scoring through Viggo Hlynsson (38:16), but the Romanian team, coached by Swede Per Lundell, managed to score twice in the last ten minutes, through Elod Kovacs (51:49) and Benjamin Baranas (57:02).

Also on Monday, Australia beat Taiwan 4-1, Serbia will face Belgium in the last match of the day.

Romania ranks first, with 5 points, followed by Belgium, 3 points, Iceland, 3 points, Australia, 3 points, Serbia, 1 point, Taiwan, 0 points.

Romania will play the next match on January 17, against Taiwan (17:00).