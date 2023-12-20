Wholesale trade turnover up 1.2pct January through October

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1.2pct and 3pct, respectively, over January 1 - October 31, 2023, in nominal terms, compared to the same period in 2022, both as gross series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

According to the same source, the turnover in wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) saw an overall increase in nominal terms of 1.2pct, as gross series, in the first 10 months of this year, compared to the corresponding period in 2022, due to the increase recorded in the wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+13.1pct), the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+11.1pct), the wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+10.2pct), brokerage activities in wholesale trade (+9.0pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+3.7pct) and wholesale trade of foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco (+1.2pct). Decreases were recorded in the specialized wholesale trade of other products (-9.1pct) and the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and living stock (-4.9pct).

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by an overall 3pct over January 1 - October 31, 2023, compared to the period January 1 - October 31, 2022.

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased by 2.6pct in nominal terms, as gross series, in October 2023, compared to the previous month, due to the increase recorded in the turnover generated by the wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+5.2pct), brokerage activities in wholesale trade (+4.7pct), wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+4.3pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+3pct), wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+2.8pct), wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and living stock (+2.4pct) and wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (+2.1pct). Specialized wholesale of other products decreased by 0.6pct.

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by an overall 1.3pct in nominal terms in October 2023, compared to the previous month.

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) stayed at the same level in October 2023 as in October 2022, as gross series. Decreases were seen in the specialized wholesale trade of other products (-10.5pct), brokerage activities in the wholesale trade (-10.4pct), the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and living stock (-3.2pct) and in the wholesale trade of foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco (-1.2pct). Increases were recorded in: wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+12.8pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+9.7pct), wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+5.7pct) and the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+4.2pct).

