133 deaths recorded in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 37,677

A total of 133 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

According to GCS, there are 67 men and 66 women admitted to hospitals across the country.

As many as 124 of the registered deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, four deceased patients did not register any comorbidities and for five deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Of the 133 deaths, two were in the 30-39 years age category, 3 in the 40-49 years age category, 10 in the 50-59 years age category, 30 in the 60-69 years age category, 52 in the 70-79 years age category and 36 in the over 80 years age range.

Out of the total of 133 patients who died, 127 were unvaccinated and 6 were vaccinated. The vaccinated deceased patients were aged 45 to 94 years and had comorbidities.

No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 37,677 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.