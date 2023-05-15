1,809 companies with foreign capital, established in first trimester of 2023

The number of newly established companies with foreign capital in Romania increased, in the first three months of 2023, by 10.3%, compared to the similar period in 2022, to 1,809 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 1,809 new companies had a subscribed capital in the total amount of 6.89 million dollars, 31.2% lower than that of the companies registered in January-March 2022, of 10.02 million dollars.

In March 2023, 627 new companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered. By fields of activity, the most registrations registered in March were operating in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (28.07% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (19.4% ), and transport, storage and communications (16.9%).

At the end of March 2023, there were 246,024 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of their subscribed capital was 68.149 billion dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 52,065 (subscribed capital of 4.046 billion dollars), but the highest value of the social capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.649 billion dollars, in 5,915 companies.