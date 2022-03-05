 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the conflict in Ukraine kicked off

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
refugiati ucraina

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, benefiting from all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry (MAI) reported on Saturday.

During the entire period of the procedure, asylum seekers can benefit from accommodation in the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), if they so wish, as well as from measures of material, financial, medical assistance, psychological and legal specialized counseling, access to the labour market and cultural adaptation activities. In addition, they can benefit from the support of international and nongovernmental organizations that carry out their activity in the field of migration," reads a release sent by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the moment, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of IGI is 59.9 pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.