2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the conflict in Ukraine kicked off

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, benefiting from all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry (MAI) reported on Saturday.

During the entire period of the procedure, asylum seekers can benefit from accommodation in the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), if they so wish, as well as from measures of material, financial, medical assistance, psychological and legal specialized counseling, access to the labour market and cultural adaptation activities. In addition, they can benefit from the support of international and nongovernmental organizations that carry out their activity in the field of migration," reads a release sent by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the moment, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of IGI is 59.9 pct.