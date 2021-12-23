24 tourists, including 12 children, helped by mountain rescuers to come down to Sinaia - elevation 1400

Mountain gendarmes helped 24 tourists, including 12 children, to come down to the Sinaia resort - 1400 elevation, informs the Prahova County Inspectorate of Gendarmes (IJJ).

The action took place on Wednesday afternoon, after the tourists could not get off with the cable transport installations, due to an interruption of the power supply.

"Unable to assess the time needed to repair the problem and the fact that night was coming, the mountain gendarmes who were on duty decided to take the tourists safely, including 12 children aged between 6 and 12, with their special gendarmerie vehicles, to the Sinaia resort, where they were accommodated," reads a press release of IJJ Prahova on Thursday.