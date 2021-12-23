 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

24 tourists, including 12 children, helped by mountain rescuers to come down to Sinaia - elevation 1400

Salvamont
salvamont

Mountain gendarmes helped 24 tourists, including 12 children, to come down to the Sinaia resort - 1400 elevation, informs the Prahova County Inspectorate of Gendarmes (IJJ).

The action took place on Wednesday afternoon, after the tourists could not get off with the cable transport installations, due to an interruption of the power supply.

"Unable to assess the time needed to repair the problem and the fact that night was coming, the mountain gendarmes who were on duty decided to take the tourists safely, including 12 children aged between 6 and 12, with their special gendarmerie vehicles, to the Sinaia resort, where they were accommodated," reads a press release of IJJ Prahova on Thursday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.