 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

316 refugees from Ukraine, housed in Braila County

go4booking.net
Brăila oras

The number of refugees from Ukraine accommodated in southeastern Braila County is 316, and the number of accommodation places arranged for this purpose is 891, of which 323 are found in individuals, according to information provided on Monday by the Prefect's Institution.

Out of 561 accommodation places available in Braila County at the public institutions for migrants from Ukraine in transit, 136 are occupied, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the private institutions are occupied 7 out of 7 places available at the NGO Damaris Tina Association, and in terms of accommodation spaces made available by individuals, 173 places are occupied, out of a total of 323 made available.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.