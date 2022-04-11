316 refugees from Ukraine, housed in Braila County

The number of refugees from Ukraine accommodated in southeastern Braila County is 316, and the number of accommodation places arranged for this purpose is 891, of which 323 are found in individuals, according to information provided on Monday by the Prefect's Institution.

Out of 561 accommodation places available in Braila County at the public institutions for migrants from Ukraine in transit, 136 are occupied, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the private institutions are occupied 7 out of 7 places available at the NGO Damaris Tina Association, and in terms of accommodation spaces made available by individuals, 173 places are occupied, out of a total of 323 made available.