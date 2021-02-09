49.5% of Romanians consider information regarding vaccine and vaccination useful, but insufficient (survey)

Nearly half of all Romanians (49.5%) consider that the information regarding the anti-COVID-19 vaccine and the national immunization offered by the authorities is useful, but insufficient, according to a survey done by INSCOP Research and Verifield, in partnership with the Social Innovation and Communication Research Center (CoRe) within the Political, Administrative and Communication Sciences Faculty of the Babes-Bolyai University, according to AGERPRES.

The research was done on demand, part of an independent research project initiated and coordinated by the STRATEGIC think-tank Thinking Group - The Association of Strategic Thinking.

From the information they have, 56% of respondents believe that the national campaign of vaccination against COVID-19 was well and very well prepared, 39.3% say it was bad and really bad and 4.1% do not know or have not replied.

Most Romanians (51.6%) trust in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (USA-Germany), and 44.1% in the Moderna vaccine (USA), 38.5% in the AstraZeneca vaccine (United Kingdom - Sweden), 17.8% in those developed by China and 17.7% in the Sputnik vaccine (Russia).

Regarding the order established in the vaccination strategy for specific population groups, 85.5% of respondents agree with this, 11.6% do not agree and 2.6% did not know or did not answer.

The research also shows that 49.8% of Romanians consider that the Church, regardless of creed, should support the vaccination campaign, 46.3% that it should not support it and 4% did not know or did not answer.

The involvement of the Army in the national vaccination campaign is considered a good and very good idea by 65.9% of Romanians, a bad and very bad idea by 30.1% and 4% did not know or did not answer.

In the event in which the epidemiological data will indicate the need of a seasonal anti-COVID-19 vaccination, just like the one for the flu, 57.6% responded that they will get immunized yearly, 37.2% that they will not get vaccinated and 5.2% did not know or did not reply.

According to the survey, 73.2% of respondents have a good opinion of the EU's decision of negotiating and acquiring the anti-COVID-19 vaccines, which are for immunizing the population of all member states, 22.5% think it was a bad idea and 4.3% did not know or did not reply.

The survey was carried out during the period of January 13 - February 3, through the method of phone interviews, the volume was of 1,200 people, with an error of 2.8% and a confidence degree or 95%.