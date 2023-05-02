A British and a Slovak, detected in southeastern Mamaia resort selling risk, high-risk drugs

A British citizen and a Slovak citizen were detected by police on Sunday at a festival in the southeastern seaside resort of Mamaia, while allegedly offering for sale risk and high-risk drugs, subsequently being taken into a 24-hour custody, the Romanian Police informs.

"Police officers of the Constanta Organized Crime Brigade, together with Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors - Constanta Territorial Service, documented the criminal activity of two people, investigated under the aspect of high-risk and high-risk drug trafficking crimes. Thus, during today, On May 1, police officers from the Constanta Organized Crime Brigade detected, in the premises of a festival in the Mamaia resort, two men (one of British nationality and one of Slovak nationality), while they were allegedly offering drugs of risk and high risk for sale. On them, various amounts of ketamine, cocaine, as well as MDMA (ecstasy) tablets were discovered," the source states.

The prosecutors of DIICOT - Constanta Territorial Service ordered the detention of the two, for 24 hours, and they were introduced to the Detention and Preventive Arrest Center of the Constanta County Police Inspectorate.

Later, they were presented to the rights and freedoms judge of the Constanta Court, with a proposal for 30-day arrest, which was accepted, the Police adds.AGERPRES