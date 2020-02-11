Acting ForMin to meet Saudi ForMin; discussions regarding situation in Middle East on the agenda

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir will pay a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday and the meeting with Romania's Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu is included on the agenda of the first day.

The visit takes place in the context of celebrating, in 2020, 25 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Saudi Arabia and "is part of the shared efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations, both at political and economic level, as well as in other areas, and also to boost the exchange of views regarding the regional and international developments of interest for both states," a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.According to the quoted source, the agenda of bilateral talks includes aspects related to the assessment of the stage and possibilities of developing the bilateral political dialogue, as well as at sectoral level, including between the business milieus. The talks will also include an opinion exchange on the current security situation in the Middle East.