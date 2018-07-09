Anca Jurma, delegated chief prosecutor of DNA

Prosecutor general Augustin Lazar on Monday issued the order through which Anca Jurma has been delegated as chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

"Following the decree by which the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, ordered the revocation of Mrs. Laura Codruta Kovesi as Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate and its publication in the Official Gazette of Romania, the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Mr. Augustin Lazar, has issued today the order for delegating to this position Ms Anca Jurma, prosecutor in the National Anticorruption Directorate.Ms. Anca Jurma served for a two-year term as Chief Prosecutor of the International Cooperation Service and Programs within the National Anticorruption Directorate, and was subsequently appointed advisor to the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate," reads a release from the General Prosecutor's Office.According to the quoted source, Augustin Lazar conveys "a message of confidence for the resolute pursuit of the anticorruption activity"."The General Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Mr. Augustin Lazar, conveys a message of confidence for the resolute pursuit of the anticorruption activity, which is a priority of the Public Ministry in fulfilling its constitutional role. In the judiciary activity, the Public Ministry represents the general interests of society and defends the rule of law and the rights and freedoms of citizens," reads the quoted source.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree revoking Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief prosecutor of DNA.