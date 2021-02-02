 
     
Another patient admitted to fire-ravaged ward at Matei Bals hospital dies

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
incendiu matei bals

Another patient who had been admitted to the Matei Bals hospital in a ward ravaged by fire on Friday has died, the Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"The Ministry of Health has been informed of a death among patients who were in ward V of the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the fire of January 29 this year. It is about an 80-year-old patient, transferred after a fire to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest," reads a Health Ministry release.

The patient had been diagnosed with a severe form of COVID-19, had multiple comorbidities and was hospitaliaed in the intensive care unit of the medical facility, intubated, said the Ministry of Health.

A forensic investigation will determine the causes of death, according to the ministry.

