 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bologa (DNA): Romanian citizens have the right to enter Schengen Area without being humiliated

crin bologa

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Dierctorate (DNA) Crin Bologa says that the Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments to make it possible for the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) to be lifted by the end of this year and for Romania to join the Schengen Area, so that Romanians should no longer be "humiliated" at the borders.

"Regarding the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism, there are four objectives. One of them is the continuation of the fight against corruption at the high and medium level, and that is the responsibility of DNA. As shown in the reports of the last two to three years, we have achieved that objective. By amending the justice legislation, I hope that the other conditions will be met, which will allow the independent functioning of the judiciary, so that, by the end of this year, the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism will be lifted. In any case, there will be a general verification mechanism for all European states - the Rule of Law Mechanism. I, not being a politician, (...) I believe that Romanian citizens have the right to enter the Schengen Area without being humiliated at Romania's borders. CVM has to be lifted for them, which will lead to Romania's entry into the Schengen Area," Bologa told RFI radio broadcaster in an interview on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.