Border Police: 20,074 Ukrainians entered Romania as of Friday at 18:00 hrs

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
refugiati ucraina

As many as 61,977 travelers of whom 20,074 Ukrainian nationals have entered Romania between Friday midnight and 18:00 hrs (by 1.9 pct less compared to the previous day), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 6,542 Ukrainian nationals crossed into Romania at the border with Ukraine (down 13.8 pct), and 12,207 Ukrainian nationals entered the country at the border with Moldova (up 7.3 pct). Exiting Romania were 66,512 persons, including 16,815 Ukrainian nationals (up 5.5 pct), the IGPF said, Agerpres.ro informs.

As of March 4 at 18:00 hrs, 187,687 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania since the start of Russia's onslaught on Ukraine, and 126,502 Ukrainian nationals had exited the country.

