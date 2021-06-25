British and German Air Force to carry out joint Air Policing mission in Romania

Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston, in command of the British Royal Air Force and Chief of the German Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, will sign, on July 1, at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, the Declaration on Eurofighter Typhoon interoperability for joint Air Policing missions, agerpres reports.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Major General Viorel Pana, informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

During the same ceremony, Lieutenant General Gerhartz and Major General Pana will sign the Declaration of Intent on the Development of Bilateral Relations in the aviation sector.On this occasion, shows the MApN release, there will be a demonstration task on the joint execution of an Enhanced Air Policing mission, in which aircraft belonging to the MiG-21 LanceR detachment will participate together with Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force and German Air Force deployed at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.Thus, on July 2, soldiers with the three air forces will conduct an enhanced Air Defense Exercise - ADEX.The execution of this exercise also includes the interception of a "target" aircraft, represented by a C - 27 J Spartan transport aircraft operated by the Romanian Air Force, on the route Otopeni Air Base 90 - 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, by F16 Fighting Falcon aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force in the permanent combat service and air policing and, subsequently, of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force and the German Air Force.The joint air policing missions contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to strengthening the interoperability between the Romanian, British and German Air Forces, the cited source states.The Romanian Air Force has been performing Air Policing mission under the command of CAOC Torrejon since the beginning of NATO membership. NATO enhanced Air Policing is a peacetime collective defense mission to protect the integrity of the Alliance's airspace. At any moment, two fighter jets are prepared for the Air Policing Combat Service at the 57th Air Base Mihail Kogalniceanu.The main mission of the combat- Air Policing service is to defend the national airspace, by intercepting aircraft entering the national territory without authorization, for various reasons.