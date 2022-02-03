Bucharest Mayor Dan, meeting with MEDEF delegation: Bucharest City open to collaboration with French companies

The Bucharest City Hall is open to collaboration with French companies, said, on Thursday, General Mayor Nicusor Dan, after the meeting had with a delegation of MEDEF (Mouvement des Enteprises de France), the largest French private business organization at the international level.

"Our guests from France have presented the experience of companies they represent, as well as the possibilities of collaboration they've identified, especially regarding the improvement of transport infrastructure, the energy sector and digitization, as well as in relation to modernizing healthcare infrastructure and seismic risk management. The Bucharest City Hall is open to collaboration with French companies as part of the public investments that we will make, but also to attract French private investments, which would create new jobs and develop the industries and services of Bucharest," said the General Mayor, on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

He mentioned that he presented, in his turn, the priorities of the municipality regarding the modernization of the heating system, including the European funds project worth 281 million euro which was recently launched; public transport and transport infrastructure - the acquisition of electric buses, trams and trolleybuses, but also the building of the metropolitan train or the radial roads that Bucharest will use to link to the future ring road; consolidation of buildings with seismic risk; digitization of public services and the institutions of the local administration.