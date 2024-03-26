Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session higher on all indices, with turnover at RON 6.74 million (EUR 1.35 million) after 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.48%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, was up 0.47%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.44%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, was also up 0.44%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up 0.71% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, rose 0.36%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Fondul Proprietatea (+3.93%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (+2.37%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+2%).

On the other hand, Rompetrol Well Services (-3.83%), Carbochim (-2.92%) and Vrancart (-1.88%) shares were down.