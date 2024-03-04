Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with the total value of transactions amounting to RON 1.796 billion (EUR 361.39 million), in the first 50 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies rose 0.21%, while BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, increased 0.20%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.19%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks dropped 0.05%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, lost 0.03%, while the BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stock, opened 0.45% up.

According to BVB data, the largest increases in share value were recorded by Compania Energopetrol (+14.81%), Electroarges (+10.8%) and Prebet SA Aiud (+7.83%).

Conversely, the shares to register a downward trend were: COMCM SA Constanta (-14.93%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14.88%) and Condmag (-14.29%).