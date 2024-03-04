Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with the total value of transactions amounting to RON 1.796 billion (EUR 361.39 million), in the first 50 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies rose 0.21%, while BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, increased 0.20%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.19%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks dropped 0.05%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, lost 0.03%, while the BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stock, opened 0.45% up.

According to BVB data, the largest increases in share value were recorded by Compania Energopetrol (+14.81%), Electroarges (+10.8%) and Prebet SA Aiud (+7.83%).

Conversely, the shares to register a downward trend were: COMCM SA Constanta (-14.93%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14.88%) and Condmag (-14.29%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.