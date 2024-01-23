Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's trading session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session down and RON 48.720 million (EUR 9.789 million) worth of transactions performed one hour after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 1.06%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, was also down 0.93%.

Meanwhile, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers fell 0.94%, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK dropped 0.68%.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies was down 0.27%,while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG decreased 0.30%.

According to BVB data, Antibiotice (+11.86%), Aquila Part Prod (+2.35%) and IAR SA Brasov (+1.72%) recorded the biggest increases in share values.

On the other hand, the the issuers on a downward trend were UCM Resita SA (-14.29%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-7.02%) and SIF Hotels (-5%).

