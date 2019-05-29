Budai: Women's participation in labor market - certainly necessary in leadership positions

Women's participation in the labor market, in leadership positions is certainly necessary to combat gender discrimination, Labor and Social Justice Minister Marius Budai said on Wednesday.

"Gender equality is an integral part of strengthening the social dimension of the European Union, including in the context of the implementation of the European social rights pillar. I firmly assert that women's participation in the labor market, in high quality jobs, certainly in leadership positions, is necessary to ensure adequate working conditions and to combat gender discrimination," the Labor minister told a conference on the condition of the modern woman, held in the context of Romania's holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Marius Budai said that the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council has made sure that gender equality will remain a priority also for the following countries to take up this position.

The Labor minister warned that the employment rate of women on the labor market is lower than that of men.

"Despite a significant increase in women's participation in the labor market, their employment rate is lower than that of men, lower wages - it is not the case in Romania - and their activity is interrupted more frequently due to participation in caring for dependent persons. I am happy to point out today that Romania, in the context of the Presidency of the EU Council, has closed one of the most important legislative files, namely the directive on the balance between professional and private life for parents and carers. In line with this directive, Romania has taken measures to reconcile family and professional life by adopting a new law on teleworking. Law no. 81 of 2018 on the regulation of the teleworking activity was published in the Official Gazette and is in force and comprises provisions that allow the Romanian employee to work from home or elsewhere than at the headquarters of the institution where they are employed," said Marius Budai.

The Labor minister expressed concern about the way women's lower wages influence the subsequent pensions and stressed that the lack of childcare services is one of the reasons for the lower participation of women in the labor market.