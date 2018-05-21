CFR Cluj tops the rankings of League I after 10th pay-off round, 11th play-out round

CFR Cluj tops the rankings of League I, after the fixtures of the 10th round of play-off and 11th round of play-out, scheduled Friday to Monday.

Here are the final rankings of regular season:Position Team G W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 592 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 553 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 514 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 445 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 5 8 34-21 446 CSM Poli Iasi 26 11 6 9 34-31 39............................................................................................................7 FC Botosani 26 11 6 9 28-26 398 Dinamo Bucharest 26 11 6 9 39-31 399 Concordia Chiajna 26 8 4 14 36-37 2810 FC Voluntari 26 7 7 12 25-35 2811 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 6 9 11 22-37 2712 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 26 5 4 17 15-44 1913 Gaz Metan Medias 26 2 10 14 14-39 1614 Juventus Bucharest 26 1 8 17 12-47 11play-offPosition Team G W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 10 5 5 0 12-6 502 FCSB Bucharest 10 6 3 1 14-6 493 CS Universitatea Craiova 10 3 3 4 10-10 384 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 3 4 3 13-11 355 Astra Giurgiu 10 3 2 5 9-11 336 CSM Poli Iasi 10 1 1 8 5-19 24play-outPosition Team G W D L GF-GA P1 Dinamo Bucharest 11 9 0 2 24-9 472 FC Botosani 11 3 4 4 9-9 333 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 11 6 4 1 20-12 324 Gaz Metan Medias 11 5 3 3 14-12 265 Concordia Chiajna 11 3 3 5 8-13 266 FC Voluntari 11 3 2 6 12-16 257 ACS Poli Timisoara 11 2 3 6 8-13 238 Juventus Bucharest 11 3 1 7 6-17 16Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.