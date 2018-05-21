CFR Cluj tops the rankings of League I after 10th pay-off round, 11th play-out round

CFR Cluj tops the rankings of League I, after the fixtures of the 10th round of play-off and 11th round of play-out, scheduled Friday to Monday.
Here are the final rankings of regular season:
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 59
2 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 55
3 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 51
4 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 44
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 5 8 34-21 44
6 CSM Poli Iasi 26 11 6 9 34-31 39
7 FC Botosani 26 11 6 9 28-26 39
8 Dinamo Bucharest 26 11 6 9 39-31 39
9 Concordia Chiajna 26 8 4 14 36-37 28
10 FC Voluntari 26 7 7 12 25-35 28
11 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 6 9 11 22-37 27
12 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 26 5 4 17 15-44 19
13 Gaz Metan Medias 26 2 10 14 14-39 16
14 Juventus Bucharest 26 1 8 17 12-47 11
play-off
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 10 5 5 0 12-6 50
2 FCSB Bucharest 10 6 3 1 14-6 49
3 CS Universitatea Craiova 10 3 3 4 10-10 38
4 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 3 4 3 13-11 35
5 Astra Giurgiu 10 3 2 5 9-11 33
6 CSM Poli Iasi 10 1 1 8 5-19 24
play-out
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 Dinamo Bucharest 11 9 0 2 24-9 47
2 FC Botosani 11 3 4 4 9-9 33
3 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 11 6 4 1 20-12 32
4 Gaz Metan Medias 11 5 3 3 14-12 26
5 Concordia Chiajna 11 3 3 5 8-13 26
6 FC Voluntari 11 3 2 6 12-16 25
7 ACS Poli Timisoara 11 2 3 6 8-13 23
8 Juventus Bucharest 11 3 1 7 6-17 16
Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.