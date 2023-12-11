Christmas Fair at Savarsin Royal Castle between December 15-17

A Christmas fair will be open to the public at the western Arad County's Savarsin Royal Castle between December 15-17, the Royal Family of Romania announced on Sunday evening, in a post on Facebook.

"This year, at the entrance to the Savarsin domain, in the Royal Village, the first royal Christmas fair will be open to the public, on Friday 15, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December 2023, from 11.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. (...) The fair will host local producers from Transylvanian and Banat villages and communes, including those from Savarsin, who will be present with traditional Christmas culinary products, clothes, cosmetics and decorations for the Christmas tree and for the home," the source says.

Moreover, on the same days, the Royal Automobile Museum, the Souvenir Shop and King Mihai's Auto Workshop will be open to the public. To this will add the Tea House to be open on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:00 to 19:00.

"During the three days, the Royal Village will host concerts of carols, greeting-leaders, folk dances and carolers of all ages from the counties of Prahova, Brasov, Hunedoara, Cluj, Sibiu, Bihor, Arad and Timis. The detailed program of the fair will be published in a separate statement," the Royal Family of Romania also specifies.