Ciolacu: We'll file complaints with DNA, since the PM is in election campaign after it has ended

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) will file a criminal complaint with the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) against Prime minister Ludovic Orban since the latter has continued to campaign after the electoral campaign had ended, on Saturday said the Social-Democrats' Chair Marcel Ciolacu.

"I would like to refer to what the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government is doing at the moment. It is inadmissible for a prime minister of a European country to break the law knowingly and be on the campaign trail after the election campaign ended yesterday at 24.00. He went to two counties, to Dambovita and Giurgiu, met with candidates and mayors, they held electoral meetings. We have documents and the necessary evidence, both videos and pictures. It has never happened in Romania like that, this desperation of Mr. Orban and the PNL that they would lose the local elections led them to break the law. We will file criminal complaints with the DNA for these acts," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters at the end of the party's national political council.He added that criminal complaints would be filed by the presidents of the organizations of Dambovita and Giurgiu."We also filed complaints with the AEP (Permanent Electoral Authority) for some of the online platforms used on Facebook after the election campaign ended. (...) So far there are four or five online platforms sponsored by the PNL that today have been used, after the election campaign ended," Ciolacu added.