CNAB: 107 delayed flights and 28 canceled flights at 'Henri Coanda' Airport last week

Agerpres
Terminal Aeroportul Otopeni

A number of 107 flights registered delays of more than 60 minutes at the "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport (AIHCB) between 5 and 11 January, while a number of 28 flights have been canceled.

According to a release of the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), for 55 of these, the airline companies reported that the delays were caused by the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft.

Most flights with delays of over one hour were registered at the main airport operators, namely: Wizz Air (52 flights), Ryan Air (16 flights) and Tarom (14 flights).

The CNAB reveals that, between 5 and 11 January, a number of 1,886 flights were operated on the AIHCB, of which 1,800 were regular. AGERPRES

