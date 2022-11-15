 
     
Code Yellow for dense fog, drizzle and ice in eight counties on Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning, the National Meteorological Administration issued a Code Yellow nowcasting warnings of dense fog, drizzle and ice in areas and localities in eight counties, told Agerpres.

Thus, until 9:00 am., in the lower areas of Alba, Brasov, Mures, Harghita, Sibiu, Cluj and Bistrita-Nasaud counties, as well as in the valley area in the Covasna county, including the towns of Intorsura Buzaului, Sita Buzaului, Barcani, and in the counties of Brasov and Harghita there will be local fog, which causes visibility to drop below 200 metres, and in some places even below 50 meters, associated with drizzle. The phenomenon will favour, depending on the local conditions, the formation of ice.

Warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena are issued for a maximum period of 6 hours.

