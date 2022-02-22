Commercial exchanges between Romania and USA, historical value in 2021

The commercial exchanges between Romania and the USA have recorded last year a historical value, totaling 2.271 billion euro on November 1, 2021, while the number of American companies in Romania was 8,191, according to the chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.

"Furthermore, because exchanges in goods must be differentiated from services, the value of latter rose to 2.5 billion euro. Furthermore, on January 1, 2022, in Romania there were 8,191 American companies, with a value of social capital of over a billion euro," added Mihai Daraban, quoted in a release sent by the CCIR.

The CCIR chair has participated on Monday at the reception organized together with the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO), on the occasion of the announcement of the launching of the AMRO economic mission to Bucharest, which will take place September 14-15, 2022.

The event, organized with support from the Embassy of the United States of America in Romania, has benefited from the presence of representatives of the business environment of the two countries, as well as the presence of representatives of the central public administration in Romania.

In his turn, AMRO President and Founder, Eric Stewart, noted that he collaboration between AMRO and CCIR is a long-term one, but most importantly it's a collaboration that demonstrated, over time, the capacity of CCIR to help the business environment in Romania in what regards accessing new markets. As an example, in 2016, in the Select USA program, program that offers annually support in entrepreneurial education and development for more than 10,000 SMEs and entrepreneurs, there were only four Romanian companies. After a discussion with CCIR chair, Mr. Mihai Daraban, the delegation formed by Romanian companies participating in this program, in 2018, was not only the largest from Romania, but was also the largest in Europe and fifth in the world. This proves the organizational capacity of CCIR, as well as a higher degree of confidence of business people in Romania in their own strengths, opening, thus, new horizons to develop business.

The American-Romanian Business Council is a non-profit organization that promotes commercial relations between the United States and Romania. The mission of the Council is to increase trade and investments between the two states, to promote the Romanian-American bilateral relation and to educate the public regarding its importance.