 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Construction production in Romania advances 13.1pct nine months into 2023

Agora
constructii imobiliare

Construction production in Romania advances 13.1pct nine months into 2023

Construction production in Romania advanced 13.1% in the first nine months of 2023 when adjusted for seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

Increases occurred in capital repair works (+24.4%), new construction works ( +13.4%) and ongoing maintenance and repair works (+7.1%), as well as in civil engineering (+32.5%) and in non-residential buildings (+1.2%). In contrast, residential building works decreased by 6.3%.

In September 2023 construction production decreased when adjusted for seasonality by 1.9% on a monthly basis, with notable decreases in ongoing maintenance and repair works (-7%), new construction works (-2, 2%) and capital repair works (-1.8%), as well as in non-residential buildings (-6.5%), residential buildings (-4.4%) and civil engineering (-3%).

In September 2023 compared with September 2022, construction production adjusted for seasonality increased by 10.3% overall. There were increases in new construction works (+18%), capital repair works (+1.5%) and ongoing maintenance and repair works (+0.5%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.