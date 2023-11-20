Construction production in Romania advances 13.1pct nine months into 2023

Construction production in Romania advanced 13.1% in the first nine months of 2023 when adjusted for seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

Increases occurred in capital repair works (+24.4%), new construction works ( +13.4%) and ongoing maintenance and repair works (+7.1%), as well as in civil engineering (+32.5%) and in non-residential buildings (+1.2%). In contrast, residential building works decreased by 6.3%.

In September 2023 construction production decreased when adjusted for seasonality by 1.9% on a monthly basis, with notable decreases in ongoing maintenance and repair works (-7%), new construction works (-2, 2%) and capital repair works (-1.8%), as well as in non-residential buildings (-6.5%), residential buildings (-4.4%) and civil engineering (-3%).

In September 2023 compared with September 2022, construction production adjusted for seasonality increased by 10.3% overall. There were increases in new construction works (+18%), capital repair works (+1.5%) and ongoing maintenance and repair works (+0.5%).