 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus: Broadcasting of pro-vaccination ads - approved by CNA

The Jerusalem Post
israel covid coronavirus

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) gave the green light, on Tuesday, to the broadcasting, in a public interest campaign, of 15 radio/TV ads related to the pro-vaccination campaign against COVID-19 "Champions for life," initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The interim Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, is also the protagonist of one of the advertisement videos.

Roxana Ciuhulescu, advisor at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said that participating pro bono in the campaign were 37 performance athletes, including Eduard Novak, Elisabeta Lipa, Camelia Potec, Gabriela Szabo, Doina Melinte, Ana Maria Branza, Victor Hanescu, Robert Glinta, Marian Dragulescu, Florin Bratu, Lucian Sanmartean, Marius Nicolae, Dina Gogean, Simona Amanar, Loredana Ohai etc.

The ads will be broadcast for three months in the national, regional and local media, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.