Coronavirus: Broadcasting of pro-vaccination ads - approved by CNA

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) gave the green light, on Tuesday, to the broadcasting, in a public interest campaign, of 15 radio/TV ads related to the pro-vaccination campaign against COVID-19 "Champions for life," initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The interim Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, is also the protagonist of one of the advertisement videos.

Roxana Ciuhulescu, advisor at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said that participating pro bono in the campaign were 37 performance athletes, including Eduard Novak, Elisabeta Lipa, Camelia Potec, Gabriela Szabo, Doina Melinte, Ana Maria Branza, Victor Hanescu, Robert Glinta, Marian Dragulescu, Florin Bratu, Lucian Sanmartean, Marius Nicolae, Dina Gogean, Simona Amanar, Loredana Ohai etc.

The ads will be broadcast for three months in the national, regional and local media, Agerpres informs.