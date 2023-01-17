'Dacia. Romanity's last frontier' exhibition to stay open through May, travel to Rome in June

The exhibition "Dacia. Romanity's last frontier" at the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR) will stay open throughout May, told Agerpres.

"We are happy to inform that the exhibition 'Dacia. Romanity's last frontier' is highly appreciated by the public and visited in large numbers, being a real success. Since it opened in late October 2022, the exhibition has been visited by more than 12,000 people. We have therefore decided to extend the visiting time throughout May, to give the opportunity to as many history lovers as possible to see it. Thank you and we are grateful!," MNIR writes in a social media post.

According to MNIR, the exhibition will travel to Rome in June.

The exhibition is based on a concept developed under a project called "Archaeological treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman roots," developed in 2021 at the prestigious National Museum of Archeology in Madrid.

According to MNIR, it is the largest synthetic exhibition dedicated to the civilisations of the Getae, Dacians and Romans, as well as those of the first migrants in this space mounted over the last 25 years through an effort of 45 museums from Romania and Moldova, a project coordinated by the National History Museum of Romania, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

Made with the support of the recently established Friends of the Museum of Romanian History Foundation, the exhibition is structured chronologically around six generic themes, with artefacts from the MNIR collection being presented such as the golden helmet of Cotofenesti, the Gaetic treasures of Stancesti, Agighiol, Peretu, the Gaetic princely treasure of Cucuteni-Baiceni, the content of the tomb of a Gaetic chieftain from Popesti, the Dacian silver treasures from Sancraieni, Herastrau, Senereus, Vedea, two unknown treasures from S-W Romania, inscriptions mentioning the Dacian kings of Tiamarkos, Burebista and Decebal, imperial portraits of Trajan, Antoninus Pius, Marcus Aurelius, Traianus Decius, Sarmatian treasures from Buzau and Smardan, treasures from Pietroasele, Apahida and Histria (from the era of migrations).

On display from the collections of the partner museums are treasures dating back to the era of migrations discovered in the tombs of princesses in Cluj-Polus and Turda (from the collection of the National Museum of Transylvania and the Turda History Museum), a cache of weapons and Greek bronze objects from Olanesti, as well as gold artefacts from the tombs of a Sarmatian princess from Mocra, Moldova, from the collection of the National History Museum of Moldova in Chisinau, ceramic pots, weapons, common metal tools and ornaments that illustrate the evolution of the succeeding civilisations north of the Danube between 7th century BC and late 7th century AD.