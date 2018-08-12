 
     
DefMin Fifor: Marines' duties are essential in defending Eastern flank of NATO and EU

Mihai Fifor

Minister of National Defence, Mihai Fifor, on Wednesday sent a message to the marines, on the Romanian Navy Day, telling them that their duties are essential in defending the Eastern flank of NATO and the EU. 


Moreover, Minister Fifor reminded that 2018 - the year of the Great Union Centennial - will be a landmark for the Romanian Navy due to the new acquisitions planned and modernization meant to strengthen the capacity for immediate response of the Navy and to strengthen Romania's position in the Black Sea. 

Moreover, the Minister of Defence underscored that there are also many exercises and missions conducted in the Black Sea together with the partners in the North-Atlantic Alliance this year.

