The Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna requested on Wednesday an emergency coalition meeting in order to discuss the withdrawal of confidence in Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"We are requesting an emergency coalition meeting in order to have a responsible dialogue with (PNL's chairman) Ludovic Orban and (UDMR's chairman) Kelemen Hunor, to discuss the withdrawal of confidence in Prime Minister Florin Citu," Barna declared, in Parliament, agerpres.ro confirms.