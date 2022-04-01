Electronic billing system, Cargo Radar, essential projects between business environment and public administration

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that the project regarding the national system of electronic billing in the relationship of companies with business partners, that launched on Friday, along with implementing the monitoring system of goods transport in Romania, the Cargo Radar, are essential in the relationship between the business environment and the public administration.

"The first hundred invoices were entered today in the national electronic billing system, during the first day of optional application of e-Factura in the relationship of companies with business partners. I appreciate the efforts made by the Ministry of Finance and the National Tax Management Authority (ANAF) for this important step in digitizing the economy. They will continue having my support as Prime Minister, for the next stage, when issuing invoices electronically will become mandatory as of July 1, 2022, as well as implementing the monitoring system of goods transport in Romania, the Cargo Radar. These two projects represent more than reforms included in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR), they are essential in the relationship between the business environment and the public administration," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on the Government's Facebook page on Friday.The Prime Minister highlighted that modernizing and digitizing the state's relationship with the business environment will lead to less bureaucracy, increased interaction between companies and authorities, lower public spending, collection of more funds to the budget, and more resources for investments in the benefit of citizens and for social projects."Romania needs an integrated vision that will harness the national and European funds for financing a mix of measures for supporting vulnerable social categories and supporting investments that generate economic growth and modernization," Ciuca also said. AGERPRES