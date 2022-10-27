EnergyMin Popescu: Reducing high energy prices requires investments in new low-carbon capacities

Reducing high energy prices requires investments in new capacities with low carbon emissions and nuclear energy is an important component of the energy mix, believes the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, who is participating these days in Washington, in the ministerial conference Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, organized by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), told Agerpres.

At the opening of the conference, the Minister of Energy gave a speech in which he strongly condemned the use of energy as a political weapon and the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

"That's why we appreciate the continued support of the US in securing additional LNG supplies to the EU. In the long term, we need to start thinking about Europe's economic recovery. Reducing high energy prices requires investment in new low-carbon energy capacities and adequate financial and administrative support. In our view, nuclear power is an important component of the energy mix, allowing Romania to build on its excellent existing track record in terms of operational safety, as well as to be at the forefront of SMR implementation in the EU," Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook.

He added that efforts are needed to accelerate nuclear innovation and nuclear power must be placed at the center of political and strategic discussions about security of supply and decarbonization.

"I strongly believe that timely efforts are needed to accelerate nuclear innovation. But I am convinced that in the future, nuclear power must be placed at the center of our political and strategic discussions about security of supply and decarbonisation, and the international community can play an important role in paving the way. Romania is ready to share its experience in the nuclear sector and regarding the implementation of SMRs at the regional level, so that we can join our efforts for a common goal: safe, clean, reliable and affordable energy for our consumers. Decarbonization is not possible without nuclear energy," the Minister of Energy said.

He also spoke about the strong partnership with North American and European companies in the nuclear field, since the selection of CANDU technology in the 60s, and recalled that, based on this partnership, the new construction project in Cernavoda, Units 3 and 4, will advance and the renovation of Unit 1 for another 30 years of safe and efficient operation.

"Furthermore, the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation in connection with the nuclear-energy projects at Cernavoda and in the civil nuclear energy sector in Romania demonstrates the importance of the strategic partnership we have. At the same time, Nuclearelectrica and NuScale will be developing the first small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania on the site of the former thermal power plant in Doicesti, Dambovita County," said the quoted source.